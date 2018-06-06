Image: Facebook users can now add music to their personal videos with this new feature.

CAPE TOWN - Facebook has announced that users will now be able to include music within personal videos and choose from a variety of songs for a new feature called Lip Sync Live.

Since March 9th, Facebook had reached agreements with music licensing deals with all three major labels, and now users will begin to take advantage of that. The company is testing out options to let people include music from these catalogs within their personal videos.

It plans on rolling out this capacity on a global level, although no exact time frame has been given. Facebook has also introduced a new feature called Lip Sync Live, an idea reminiscent of what popular apps like Musical.ly.

Facebook is testing this in select markets for now.

Lip Sync Live also has a “With” option, so friends can be brought into the video, and camera effects can be used to add different backgrounds and other creative touches.

If Lip Sync Live is available for you, it will appear as an option when starting a Live video.

You can then select a song from the list, and add a description and further customisations. When broadcasting, friends will see what artist and song you’re lip-syncing to, and they can tap to follow the artist on Facebook.

Facebook will also be adding the ability to test adding music to Facebook Stories.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE