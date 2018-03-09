INTERNATIONAL - Facebook’s announced that its Messenger Lite app for Android is getting the video chat feature.

Facebook has launched "A slimmed down version of Messenger for Android that offers the core features of the app while giving everyone the opportunity to stay connected to their friends and family, intended for people with older Android devices and/or slower Internet connections", the company said in a statement.

How it works:

1. Make sure you have the latest version of Messenger Lite.

2. Open an existing conversation or find the person you’d like to chat with in your contact list.

3. Now tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen, to start a video chat.

The company added that the reason for this new addition to the lite app is because in 2017, there were 17 billion video chats in Messenger, twice as many video chats compared to 2016.

This is shows that there is high demand for this feature.

"Now people who use Messenger Lite can have the same rich and expressive face-to-face conversations as those who use the core Messenger app, no matter which technology they use or have access to", Facebook said in a statment.

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE