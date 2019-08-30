DURBAN – Fitbit also announced Fitbit Premium, a paid subscription service in the Fitbit app that takes your unique data to deliver Fitbit’s most personalised experience yet. Premium leverages insights from 10+ years of Fitbit data as well as academic and medical expertise to help you move more, sleep better and eat well with customised programs, advanced sleep features, personal insights, hundreds of workouts, new challenges, health reports and more – all in one place and made just for you. A 90 day free trial of Fitbit Premium will be available on the Versa 2.

Additionally, Fitbit announced Fitbit Aria Air, an affordable Bluetooth smart scale. According to Fitbit, the Aria Air gives users access to added date, information and motivation to effectively reach their health and wellness goals.

James Park, the co-founder and Chief Executive of Fitbit said "Whether someone is looking to manage their weight, improve their fitness level, or manage a chronic condition, we’ve had a significant impact on the lives of millions of people. In fact, 73 percent of Fitbit users who set a weight loss goal reduced their weight after six months of tracking it, demonstrating the power of the Fitbit platform to help users reach their goals".

This will be available locally for an RRP of R1099 at select retailers.

