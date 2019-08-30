Fitbit has announced the launch of Fitbit Versa 2, the next generation of its best-selling smartwatch. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – Fitbit has announced the launch of Fitbit Versa 2, the next generation of its best-selling smartwatch. Fitbit Versa Versa 2 offers a new precision-crafted swimproof design, includes innovative sleep features like Sleep Score and smart wake, and is packed with even more advanced health, fitness and smart features to elevate every moment.

The smartwatch also debuts an on-device microphone, which enables voice to text, along with a Spotify app that allows users to control their music and podcasts and Fitbit Pay.

Versa 2 is the first Fitbit smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, taking Alexa out of the user's home and onto their wrist to help support their active lifestyle. Alexa can also help with everyday tasks on-the-go, like setting alarms and timers, checking the local weather and news amongst other things.

Versa 2 is also 24/7 health and wellness companion – now with 5+ days battery life.

"At Fitbit, we believe that health belongs to everyone and that people should not be priced out of having access to devices and features that can help them improve their health. That’s why we’ve designed Versa 2 to be a premium, full-featured and easy-to-use smartwatch at an accessible price point," said James Park, co-founder and Chief Executive of Fitbit.

He added, "Building on the success of our original best-selling Versa smartwatch, we believe the added value and innovation in Versa 2, with new features like, a Spotify app and advanced in-app and on-device sleep features, will bring more users into the smartwatch category, allowing them to unlock the benefits of better health".

Sleep Score receive a user's nightly score within the Fitbit app for better insight into a user's sleep quality. The score is based on heart rate (sleeping and resting), restlessness, time awake and Sleep Stages. Other sleep features include Smart Wake, Sleep Mode and Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph

On Versa 2, the advanced health and fitness features include automatic activity tracking, PurePulse 24/7 heart rate tracking, 15+ goal-based exercise modes, connected GPS and water resistant up to 50 meters.

Another feature, Fitbit Pay, allows users to make easy and secure wallet -free payments at retailers with contactless payment functionalities.

Fitbit is also bringing the Spotify app experience to Versa 2, allowing Spotify Premium subscribers to control music and podcasts so users can find all-day motivation directly from their wrist. Additionally, Versa 2 has the ability to store and play 300+ songs from the user's personal music library and add Deezer playlists.

The device also offers all the essential smart features like smartphone notifications so users can view app, call, calendar and text notifications right from your wrist. If a user has an Android phone, they can also use the new on-device microphone to reply to texts and notifications from the wrist.

Versa 2 is also powered by a faster processor compared to Versa for better performance and seamless navigation. Plus, a larger AMOLED display delivers a superior experience with boosted viewability and crisper colour, and enables an optional always-on display mode, which boasts a 2+ days battery life.

The watch is durable and water resistant up to 50 meters, yet lightweight and comfortable enough to wear all day and night with rounded edges and a curved case.

The Versa 2 Special Edition features a premium jacquard woven band in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminum case or smoke with a mist grey case, plus a contemporary colour-matched classic silicone band in navy and olive, respectively, for two chic styles in one.

Versa 2 offers a wide variety of new accessories for work, play and working out, all of which are compatible across the entire Versa family. The accessories include classic bands that are stain-resistant, comfortable, soft and waterproof. The bands are available in new colours, including black, petal, stone, midnight blue and olive.



The Versa family’s first sport bands are perforated for added breathability, available in navy, black, glacier, frost white and coral, in the same stain-resistant, comfortable silicone as the classic bands.

The woven bands are made from recycled materials flaunt a reflective stripe and come in colour combinations, like charcoal with an orange stripe, pink on pink stripe, and navy on navy stripe.



There are also Premium Horween® leather perforated bands in charcoal and moss suede.

The Versa 2 costs R3999 in black with a carbon case, petal with a copper rose aluminum case, and stone with a mist grey case; accessories will be available from select local retailers.

The Versa 2 Special Edition will cost R4999 in navy and pink with a copper rose aluminum case and smoke with a mist grey case.