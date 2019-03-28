DURBAN – Fitbit, the leading global wearables brand, has announced the availability of three of its four new products consumers across the globe. The three new wearables that are now available are the Fitbit Versa Lite Edition™,Fitbit Inspire HR™, and Fitbit Inspire™ and are designed to help make health and fitness accessible to more

Consumers can choose the best device for their own journeys with leading health and fitness features at an affordable price. Beyond devices, the Fitbit platform offers users engaging software features, access to their holistic data, and connection to one of the largest global health and fitness social networks which helps to drive positive behaviour change.

Versa Lite Edition

Versa Lite Edition is available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of R 2999 in white, lilac, mulberry and marina blue. Some of the features of this wearable include PurePulse® 24/7 heart rate and Sleep Stages tracking, connected GPS, smartphone notifications and a 4+ day battery life.

Versa Lite Edition accessories feature materials including stain-resistant, swim-ready and comfortable classic silicone bands in three new vibrant, fashion-forward colours: marina blue, mulberry and lilac.

All new Versa Lite Edition accessories are compatible with the Versa family of smartwatches, and existing Versa accessories are compatible with Versa Lite Edition.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Photographer: Kevin Cremens





Inspire HR

Inspire HR is available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of R 1999 in black, lilac and two-tone black and white. The Fitbit Inspire HR™ is the brand’s most affordable and stylish 24/7 heart rate tracking device. The Fitbit Inspire HR™ also has features like 15+ goal-based exercise modes and connected GPS.

Fitbit Inspire HR. Photographer: Kevin Cremens





Inspire

Inspire is available for a recommended retail price (RRP) of R 1299 in black and sangria. It has the essential health and fitness features including automatic activity, exercise and sleep tracking and goal celebrations

Inspire HR and Inspire classic accessory brands are stain-resistant silicone.

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition, Inspire HR and Inspire devices will be available at leading retailers today, the Ace 2 will be available later this year.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE