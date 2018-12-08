After launching the platform at the Game Awards in Los Angeles last night, Epic Games stated that users can find it on the Epic Launcher app for Windows and Mac. Picture: Flickr.com.

CAPE TOWN – Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite announced last week that it would launch an online PC game store and it is now live today. After launching the platform at the Game Awards in Los Angeles last night, the company stated that users can find it on the Epic Launcher app for Windows and Mac.

Only 3 games are available to play on the platform right now but more will be added soon.

A lot of the games on the platform or soon to be added are already sold on online gaming store Steam that is developed by Valve, Epic said in their statement that the developers will get 88 percent of the total revenue when the games are purchased on their Games Store

Compared to Valve, developers only get a standard 70 percent and when using the Unreal Engine they won't have to pay the usual 5 percent royalty fee when selling with Epic.

Epic has said its store consist of "hand-curated" content and will "start small" before becoming bigger in 2019.

Epic said in a statement: " The store will also feature one free game every two weeks throughout 2019. Epic is funding these free releases so you always have something new to come and check out. The first free game will be Subnautica, available from Dec 14th to Dec 27th, followed by Super Meat Boy from Dec 28th to Jan 10th.

Here is the list of games that are either available now or coming soon to Epic:

Ashen by A44 and Annapurna Interactive (now available)

Darksiders III by Gunfire Games and THQ Nordic (available Dec. 14)

Hades by Supergiant Games (now available)

Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek by tinyBuild (now available)

Genesis Alpha One by Radiation Blue and Team17 (coming soon)

Journey by thatgamecompany and Annapurna Interactive (coming soon)

Maneater by Tripwire Interactive (coming soon)

Outer Wilds by Mobius Digital and Annapurna Interactive (coming soon)

Pathless by Giant Squid Studios (coming soon)

Rebel Galaxy Outlaw by Double Damage Games (coming soon)

Satisfactory by Coffee Stain Studios (coming soon)

Subnautica by Unknown Worlds (available for free from Dec. 14 - Dec. 27)

Super Meat Boy by Team Meat (available for free from Dec. 28 - Jan. 10)

World War Z by Saber Interactive (coming soon)



WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE