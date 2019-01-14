INTERNATIONAL – Las Vegas, United States of America – The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is the world’s biggest tech show focusing on innovation with more than 190 000 visitors in 2019 in Las Vegas, USA. For the second year, GAINDE 2000 is showcasing its innovations at Consumer Electronics Show, demonstrating the dynamism of the African innovation ecosystem, and positioning Africa as a major actor in digital transformation. WATCH:









GAINDE 2000 is among the leading edge Information Technology Senegalese company specialized in trade efficiency, customs modernization and paperless public formalities.

GAINDE 2000 is present in the heart of Eureka Park, the hotbed of the world's dynamic startups to present Orbus Pay the cyber-resilient payment gateway using blockchain and AI, to potential partners, clients and investors.

Like Business Report on Facebook by clicking here or follow us on Twitter @Busrep.

You can also follow the Business Report on Instagram here

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE