INTERNATIONAL - As we approach the launch date of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, which according to numerous posts, will take place on August 9, many details have begun to surface about the device.

The latest report is focused on the S-Pen. According to reports, the big change coming to the S-Pen stylus is Bluetooth, seen by Droid Life in the Note 9’s FCC filing.

According to the filing, it confirms that the new S-Pen will have Bluetooth functionality in some way, but people have speculated on Twitter that Samsung will be using it as a multi-purpose Bluetooth button reported The Verge.

How it might work:

The button could let users do things like start and stop timers, control music, take photos, or even possibly answer or hang up on calls.

It’s also easy to imagine Samsung giving the Bluetooth-equipped stylus other features, like a Tile mate location option for tracking the pen in case you lose it or using the pen to find your phone.

This what people said on Twitter:

The Galaxy Note9 SPen can be used to control long-range self-timer, control music playback, because it is a Bluetooth device, it will do something unrelated to the pen. pic.twitter.com/WPS83xUskq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 1, 2018