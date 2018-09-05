



This payment feature from Garmin allows customers to make secure and contactless payments at the NFC enabled POS retail locations.





The feature which is currently available to Visa-enabled cardholders of First National Bank (FNB) and RMB Private Bank.





According to Garmin, they partnered with FNB and RMB Private Bank because they are the only bank that can accept Garmin Pay NFC payments at the moment.





The contactless payment feature is only available on four Garmin watches.





Below is a table that shows the four contactless payments watches along with the prices of the watches.





Garmin watch Price Fenix 5 Series R13499 - R13999 Forerunner 645 R6499 Forerunner 645 Music R7499 Vivoactive 3 Music R5999

Dan Bartel, the Vice President of Garmin Worldwide Sales said "With Garmin Pay, customers now have the freedom to leave their phone and wallet at home when

they go running or work out, and still be able to make purchases wherever their day takes them".





He added that this feature is an essential tool for any active lifestyle and they appreciate the support that card issuing banks have provided to make this feature available to their customers.





Here is how it works:





1. Enter your passcode.

2. Choose the right credit card from your virtual wallet.

3. Hold your wrist close to the card reader.

4. Then the payment will be made.





More networks and issuers will be added on soon according to Garmin and those who want to check out supported countries, payment networks and issuing bank information can check out the Garmin website.









- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

