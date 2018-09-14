CAPE TOWN – iStore today announced that it will offer the new Apple Watch Series 4 from September 28.

Apple chief operating officer Jeff Williams said the company was improving functionality across multiple areas on this new device.

“Fitness is at the core of Apple Watch, encouraging you to be more active by closing your rings and tracking your workouts,” said Williams.

The Watch Series 4 boasts a significantly larger screen, more than 30 percent larger than previous generations, too – and is also thinner than previous models.

Apple’s S4 chipset powers the Series 4, and includes a 64-bit dual-core processor, which delivers up to twice the performance of previous chips.

The Series 4 also includes a next-generation accelerometer and gyroscope combination, which enables a new feature on the device that allows it to detect when the wearer accidentally falls.

Apple studied falls and discovered repeatable patterns which can be analysed and diagnosed as a fall by the Series 4 chip.

The Apple Watch Series 4 also features the same 18-hour battery life as previous-generation devices, despite the collection of new features.

Apple’s new wearable also retains the hardware features of the previous device, along with various improvements – such as the addition of Bluetooth 5.0.

The device also has three new heart monitoring features:

Notification when heart rate is too low.

Notification for heart rhythm irregularities.

Added electrodes, allowing users to take an electrocardiogram (ECG).

The device has a built-in electrical heart sensor.

Key features:

• GPS

• More than 30% larger display***

• Electrical and optical heart sensors

• Digital Crown with haptic feedback

• 50% louder speaker***

• S4 SiP with faster 64-bit dual-core processor

• Improved accelerometer and gyroscope for fall detection

• Swimproof*

• watchOS 5

• Aluminium case

iStore will allow users to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 4 from the 21 September 2018 and will give them a convenience of having purchases delivered directly their door.

Pre-orders of Apple Watch Series 4 can be completed online by visiting www.myistore.co.za from 21 September 2018.

The Apple Watch Series 4 is also available in Hermès and Nike+ versions, which each feature exclusive watch faces and bands.

The Nike+ version will be available from 5 October.

WATCH:

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE