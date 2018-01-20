INTERNATIONAL - Together with the Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Labo is a new line of interactive tools that allow you to make, play and discover experiences designed to inspire creative minds and playful hearts alike.

Nintendo Labo kits provide the tools and technology to make fun DIY creations, play games with your creations and all be used on your Nintendo Switch.

With each Nintendo Labo kit, inspired minds across all generations can transform modular sheets of cardboard – specially designed to interact with the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers into interactive creations called Toy-Con.

From a piano to a motorbike, a robot and more, each Toy-Con comes to life when combined with the Nintendo Switch in different ways.

“Our goal is to put smiles on the faces of everyone Nintendo touches,” said Satoru Shibata, Nintendo of Europe’s President. “Nintendo Labo invites anyone with a creative mind and a playful heart to make, play and discover in new ways with Nintendo Switch. I personally hope to see many people enjoying making kits with their family members, with big smiles on their faces.”

Nintendo Labo launches on 27th April with two kits: the Variety Kit and the Robot Kit.

Both kits include everything you need to bring your Toy-Con to life, including the building materials and relevant Nintendo Switch software.

1. Variety Kit

With the Variety Kit, you can create many different Toy-Con, including Toy-Con RC Car, Toy-Con Fishing Rod, Toy-Con House, Toy-Con Motorbike and Toy-Con Piano.

Toy-Con RC Car:

Insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into your newly built RC Car and control its movement using touchscreen controls on the Nintendo Switch.

The HD rumble feature in the Joy-Con controllers will cause vibrations that move the car in the direction you choose. Materials to construct two RC Cars are included.

Toy-Con Fishing Rod: Construct the Fishing Rod with an active, rotating reel that is attached by string to a cradle holding the Nintendo Switch console.

Catch plenty of fish shown swimming on the Nintendo Switch screen by casting your Fishing Rod and unwinding the reel to lower the hook.

Toy-Con House: By inserting various assembled blocks into openings in the sides and bottom of the House, you can interact, feed and play games with a cute creature on the front-facing Nintendo Switch screen.

Each differently shaped block is detected by the IR Motion Camera on the Right Joy-Con inserted on top of the House.

Toy-Con Motorbike: Insert each Joy-Con into an assembled set of handlebars to drive a motorbike on the Nintendo Switch screen.

Pressing the ignition button starts the engine, twisting the right handle activates the throttle, and leaning your body or turning the handlebars left and right controls the motorbike.

Toy-Con Piano: After assembling the13-key piano and inserting the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con, you can create your own music by pressing different keys.

You can even insert different assembled knobs to create new sound effects and tones.

2. Robot Kit

Toy-Con Robot: Create a wearable robot suit, and insert the Left and Right Joy-Con into the designated slots on the backpack and visor to assume control of the robot, which is shown on the TV when the Nintendo Switch console is docked.

Enjoy a variety of fun game-play experiences, including Robot mode, where you can destroy in-game buildings and UFOs.



