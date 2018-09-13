The new innovation from iStore is a revised iPhone every year plan that is in partnership with FNB Credit Card. File Photo: IOL





The new innovation from iStore is a revised iPhone every year plan that is in partnership with FNB Credit Card. With this payment plan, people will get a 50 percent trade-in-value for their iPhone after a 12 month period allowing them to trade-in and upgrade their iPhone every year.





The payment plan is only available through FNB credit card holders and the South African price of the device has not been confirmed as yet.





Through iStore, customers that upgrade to the new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, they will receive a two-year extended warranty and a certified screen repair.





The new iPhone Xs and the iPhone Xs Max were unveiled at Apple's live event on Wednesday and are an update from the iPhone X.





Here is a closer look at the iPhone Xs and Xs Max:





Specs iPhone Xs iPhone Xs Max Capacity 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB, 512GB Height 5.65 inches 6.20 inches Weight 177 grams 208 grams Display 5.8‑inches diagonal 6.5‑inches diagonal Camera Dual 12MP Dual 12MP TrueDepth

Camera 7MP 7MP OS iOS 12 iOS 12 Sim Dual sim Dual sim Colours Gold, space gray, silver Gold, space gray, silver





The Apple Watch Series will be available from the 28th of September while pre-orders open on 21st September. From the 5th of October, the iStore will offer Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4.









Follow the Business Report on Instagram here





– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN – Apple's newest iPhones have been unveiled and through iStore's new innovation that will be launched on September 28, 2018, people will be able to get their hands on the device.