CAPE TOWN - GirlCode, an NGO that hopes to empower girls and women through technology, has announced that its annual hackathon GirlCodeHack will be happening in three cities this year.

The organisation, best known for encouraging and motivating women to pursue careers and leadership positions in the male-dominated tech industry made the announcement on Twitter.

The hackathon is set to be the biggest yet with 400 participants across Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban. It is bigger as last year the event was only held in Johannesburg.

A total of R350 000 in prizes up for grabs and GirlCode is also giving the winning team a trip to European Women in Technology conference being held in Amsterdam from 28th – 29th November.

“This event aims to not only show off the female tech talent we have in South Africa, but also to encourage young girls to consider a career in technology, and local companies to think about how they can support the development of women in IT. And, we’re excited to be able to give the grand prize winners a trip that will be an educational experience of a lifetime,” co-founder of GirlCode Zandile Keebine said in a statement.

The hackathons will take place from 3rd to 5th August at the following locations:

Pretoria – 22onSloane

Cape Town – Workshop 17

Durban – Immedia

Participants will be hacking the UN Sustainability goals to develop a technological solution to achieving them.

Tickets for GirlCodeHack are available through Quicket at R50.

Last year, Four female students from the University of Cape Town won the Hackathon and they walked away with the first prize of an all expenses paid trip to Silicon Valley in the United States of America.

