INTERNATIONAL - Google’s internal team responsible for Pixel software, settings, and device configuration turned to crowdsourcing via Reddit to uncover Android users’ biggest complaints about the smartphone.

“We don’t have any features or product plans to announce right now, but we hope to incorporate this feedback to improve your Settings experience on Pixel devices in the future,” the company wrote on the Reddit thread, which remains active.

The replies to the thread covered everything from Bluetooth volume settings to Google Home integration. So far the thread received nearly 700 comments and counting.

“For any pain points or feedback you have, it would also be great if you could explain as much as you can about your context and why it is a pain point. For instance, if there’s a setting you toggle 20 times a day, explain the scenarios where you need to manage the setting. This will help us better understand how to address the problem.”

