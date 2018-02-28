JOHANNESBURG - Google announced that their new job search experience is now available in South Africa to assist j ob seekers in finding employment opportunities in a unique, personally tailored way.





Google said the user will have a streamlined experience allowing them explore, research and find relevant, local job postings.





The announcement was made at the Google offices in Sandton.





Google South Africa country director Luke Mckend said at the launch that this new function on Google builds on the company's existing commitment in Sub Saharan Africa to improve economic opportunities for job seekers and employers.





Mckend said, "The Digital Skills for Africa program, Google's commitment to train 1m African youth between April 2016 and March 2017, was achieved and surpassed. In July 2017 this program was extended to see 10m youth trained by 2022 as well as 100 000 developers trained across the region."





Mich Atagana, Head of Communications and Public Affairs, at Google South Africa.

“Finding employment is still very difficult for many people. With unemployment in South Africa so high, this new job Search experience will help the millions of South Africans searching for new opportunities. We believe that the web allows anyone, anywhere, of any age, to grow their business, learn the skills they need to get a job, to grow in their career, become an entrepreneur or developer. This new jobs search tool will be a key driver for connecting job seekers to open opportunities, helping more people to Grow with Google,” Mckend further said.





As of today, job seekers in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria will be able to use the new search experience to help them quickly and easily find opportunities suited to them, through an immersive experience that lets them explore jobs from across the web and refine their search to meet their specific needs.





WATCH: Asha Patel from Google South Africa demonstrates how the search function works:





Users will able to view at-a-glance details about the posting, such as job title, location, whether it’s full-time, part-time or an internship, as well as detailed information should a job be of interest. Using Google Maps integration, job seekers can search for jobs any place they can find on the map, and if they’re signed in, they can even see how long it would take to commute to the job from home.





Searching for a new job can take time, so if you step away from your job search, Google has made it easy to pick up where you left off as well as stay in the loop on opportunities that are right for you. Simply push the “get alerts” button to get email notifications when new jobs matching your search appear.









As this is an open ecosystem, Google is inviting all job sites, platforms and employers -- big and small -- to integrate with us and make their jobs eligible to display in the new jobs search experience. With Google’s newly released open documentation, any jobs provider is able to integrate its content through open structured schema.org web markup standards we support.



To optimise the feature and make it more useful, Google is working with a broad and growing cross-section of the partners, including Job Mail. These collaborations ensure Google is able to present job postings content accurately, as soon as it is posted, to exactly the people that will find it most relevant.









“After 21 years in online recruitment in SA, Job Mail is excited to work with Google in South Africa. Following its launch in the US in 2016 and the success its shown since then, the new job search experience within Google will help bring Job Mail customers’ vacancies to a more targeted audience of job seekers and career climbers. Job seekers have never had it easier to search and find relevant jobs so quickly. In SA, where unemployment is still such a challenge, the new job search feature is a welcome initiative,” Felix Erken, Managing Director of Junk Mail Media Group said.



“This new job Search experience is part of our broader commitment to improve economic opportunities for job seekers and employers through Google technologies in partnership with the broader employment industry. Google is committed to providing useful, accurate and relevant information based on your search queries and helping you connect to your next job. In this way we hope to make a contribution towards matching job seekers with jobs and taking steps to tackle the skills gap,” Mckend concluded.





