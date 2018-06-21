CAPE TOWN - Google has launched a new podcast app named Google Podcasts for Android.

"Whether we’re listening to history lessons on the commute, news stories at the gym, or gripping mysteries while preparing dinner, podcasts have become an essential part of life. Google Podcasts is designed to make it easier than ever for Android users to discover and listen to podcasts", said Zack Reneau-Wedeen Product Manager, Google Podcasts.

How it works:

The app uses Google’s recommendation algorithms to suggest podcasts based on listening history and preferences.

After downloading the Podcasts app, users can subscribe and listen to any podcast for free and they are also able to adjust playback speed or skip over prolonged silences.

Google Podcasts syncs across a variety of Google products, including the Google Assistant.

This means that you can also pick up where your podcast left off on another device when listening online.

Google also plans to help podcast creators get a larger audience by showing guidelines for the following:

1. Prompt Google to index new podcasts as quickly as possible

2. Generate a direct link to your podcast

3. Download the Google Podcasts brand assets for sharing on your website

4. Track analytics that comes from Google Podcasts

“Looking forward, Google Podcasts will be a launchpad for building an even better podcast listening experience using AI,” said Google.

“For example, as speech-to-text technology continues to improve, we’ll be able to provide new features like automatic subtitling.”

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE