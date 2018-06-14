CAPE TOWN - Google plans to open an artificial-intelligence (AI) research center in Accra, Ghana.





According to Google, The research center will focus on using AI in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and education.

" We’ll bring together top machine learning researchers and engineers in this new center dedicated to AI research and its applications", said Google.

"We’re committed to collaborating with local universities and research centers, as well as working with policy-makers on the potential uses of AI in Africa".

The new AI center in Ghana will open later this year and include machine learning researchers and engineers.

In recent years, Google has invested much interest in machine learning research across Africa.

This is evident with events such as Data Science Africa 2017 in Tanzania, the 2017 Deep Learning Indaba event in South Africa, and follow-on IndabaX events in 2018.

Additionally, In 2017, Google CEO Sundar Pichai promised during a visit to Lagos that Google would continue raising its profile on the continent.

At the time, Pichai announced new investments in African startups as part of the company's Launchpad Accelerator in Africa.

The new AI center in Accra joins the list of other locations focused on AI, including Paris, Zurich, Tokyo, Beijing, Montreal, Toronto, Seattle, Cambridge/Boston, Tel Aviv/Haifa, New York, and their Mountain View/San Francisco headquarters.

In addition to the launch of the center, the company also posted 2 job listings.

"If you’re a machine learning researcher interested in joining this new center, you can apply as a Research Scientist or a Research Software Engineer. You can also view all our open opportunities on our site", said Google.

