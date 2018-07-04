DURBAN - App Annie, an app market data and insights company has released a report about the top iOS apps of all time as well as important milestones from the App Store's history.
11 July marks the 10th anniversary of the iOS App Store.
The report shows the top apps by revenue and downloads. According to the report, since July 2010 more than 170 billion apps have been downloaded and more than $130 billion has been spent on apps.
Currently, the Apple Store has 2,2 million apps.
Apps
Majority of the apps from Facebook and Google dominate the list in terms of being the most downloaded apps of all time.
Below is a table on the most downloaded apps:
|Rank
|App
|Company
|Company
Headquarters
|1.
|United States
|2.
|Facebook Messenger
|United States
|3.
|Youtube
|United States
|4.
|United States
|5.
|WhatsApp Messenger
|United States
|6.
|Google Maps
|United States
|7.
|Snapchat
|Snap
|United States
|8.
|Skype
|Microsoft
|United States
|9.
|Tencent
|China
|10.
|Tencent
|China
In terms of consumer spending, apps that are found on the of the top of the list are streaming and subscription apps. Netflix the number one most downloaded app on the consumer spending list has close to $1 billion in global consumer spending.
Below is a table that shows the top apps by all-time worldwide consumer spend:
|Rank
|App
|Company
|Company
Headquarters
|1.
|Netflix
|Netflix
|United States
|2.
|Spotify
|Spotify
|Sweden
|3.
|Pandora
Radio
|Pandora
|United States
|4.
|Tencent Video
|Tencent
|China
|5.
|Tinder
|InterActiveCorp
(IAC)
|United States
|6.
|LINE
|LINE
|Japan
|7.
|iQIYI
|Baidu
|China
|8.
|HBO NOW
|Time Warner
|United States
|9.
|Kwai
|OneSmile
|United States
|10.
|Tencent
|China
- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE