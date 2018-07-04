FILE PHOTO: A customer holds the iPhone X during the global launch of the new Apple product in central Sydney





11 July marks the 10th anniversary of the iOS App Store.





The report shows the top apps by revenue and downloads. According to the report, since July 2010 more than 170 billion apps have been downloaded and more than $130 billion has been spent on apps.





Currently, the Apple Store has 2,2 million apps.





Apps





Majority of the apps from Facebook and Google dominate the list in terms of being the most downloaded apps of all time.





Below is a table on the most downloaded apps:





Rank App Company Company

Headquarters 1. Facebook Facebook United States 2. Facebook Messenger Facebook United States 3. Youtube Google United States 4. Instagram Facebook United States 5. WhatsApp Messenger Facebook United States 6. Google Maps Google United States 7. Snapchat Snap United States 8. Skype Microsoft United States 9. WeChat Tencent China 10. QQ Tencent China



In terms of consumer spending, apps that are found on the of the top of the list are streaming and subscription apps. Netflix the number one most downloaded app on the consumer spending list has close to $1 billion in global consumer spending.





FILE PHOTO: A customer is shown a new iPhone X at an Apple Store in Beijing

Below is a table that shows the top apps by all-time worldwide consumer spend:





Rank App Company Company

Headquarters 1. Netflix Netflix United States 2. Spotify Spotify Sweden 3. Pandora

Radio Pandora United States 4. Tencent Video Tencent China 5. Tinder InterActiveCorp

(IAC) United States 6. LINE LINE Japan 7. iQIYI Baidu China 8. HBO NOW Time Warner United States 9. Kwai OneSmile United States 10. QQ Tencent China







FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, customers look at iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus phones at an Apple Store in San FranciscoApp Annie, an app market data and insights company has released a report about the top iOS apps of all time. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - App Annie, an app market data and insights company has released a report about the top iOS apps of all time as well as important milestones from the App Store's history.