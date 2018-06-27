CAPE TOWN - Hisense announced that they will be launching their Hisense 4K Laser TV in South Africa.

The TV features a high-resolution short-throw projector, integrated JBL home theatre sound system, wireless subwoofer and a 100-inch screen.

Hisense has also optimised the TV viewing experience with its Dual Colour Laser Source making colours more accurate and vivid. The picture quality is further enhanced with 4K Resolution and 4K Upscaling technology

It also runs off a VIDAA U Smart platform that enables people to watch their streaming apps, including Netflix, Showmax and YouTube.

Ryan Curling, Deputy Executive of Marketing at Hisense South Africa said, “We are thrilled to be bringing this breakthrough in display technology to South Africa. With 8 million pixels spread out over 100 inches of screen offering out-of-this-world picture quality, you really won’t believe your eyes!”

The Hisense 4K Laser TV will be available at a cost of R150,000 from all stockists of Hisense products.

However, this new TV is not the most expensive TV in SA.

Here is a list of other more expensive TV's:

1. LG 98-inch 4K 3D Smart TV





Device name LG UB98 Display 98-inch 3,840 x 2,160 IPS Refresh Rate 60Hz Audio 5.2 120W Sliding Speakers by Harman/Kardon 3D Yes Smart OS webOS 3.0 Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet I/O 4x HDMI, 3x USB, 1x Optical out, 1x Component in, 1x Composite in, 1x Optical out, 1x 3.5mm audio out Price R400,679





2. Bang & Olufsen 4K 75inch Smart TV





Device name Bang & Olufsen BeoVision Avant 75-inch EUR Silver Display 75-inch 3,840 x 2,160 LED Refresh Rate 100/120Hz Audio Integrated 7.1 Digital Surround Sound 3D No Smart OS Bang & Olufsen Smart TV Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet I/O 4x HDMI, 4x RJ45 Power Link, 3x USB, 1x 3.5mm audio jack Price R358,000.00



3. Samsung 88" QLED TV





Device name Samsung 88" QLED TV

Display 88" inch, 3840 x 2160, QLED

Refresh Rate 60Hz Audio 4.2 60W Dolby Digital Plus

3D No Smart OS Samsung Smart connect Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet I/O 4x HDMI, 3x USB, 1x Optical out, 1x Component in, 1x Composite in, 1x Optical out, 1x 3.5mm audio out

Price R439,995



- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE