CAPE TOWN - This week another major leak surfaced affecting close to 1 million South Africans.

A database containing sensitive personal data that came from a traffic fine platform has been leaked online, according to security researcher Troy Hunt and iAfrikan Digital founder Tefo Mohapi.

The information contained in this leak includes names, ID numbers, e-mail addresses, and passwords stored in plain text from South African citizens reports iAfrikan.

Austrailian Security researcher Troy Hunt, who runs the website Have I Been Pwned? which informs the world on data breaches worked with Tefo Mohapi on the leak.

He said that 934,000 personal records of South Africans have been leaked publicly online.

These data breaches are a big problem as they could result in identity fraud, including taking out loans and setting up credit cards.

Here is how you can check if your data has been leaked:

1. Go to the Have I Been Pwned site, which is a website created by Troy Hunt.





2. When on the website, type in your email address and click ‘pwned?’.

3. Results will then pop up on the website, which will indicate if your data has been leaked or not.

However, there are many ways to prevent yourself from being a victim to cybercrime.

Here are a few tips to consider:

1. Change your passwords regularly to minimise the chances of your passwords being hacked.

2. Never store your passwords, usernames and other personal information on mobile devices.

3. Get a trusted anti-virus software.

4. Beware of free wifi hotspots as these can be easily hacked into.

5. Turn your Bluetooth off as people can use this to gain access to your device. Additionally, when hacked via Bluetooth your device will give no warning or indication that someone has accessed your information.

