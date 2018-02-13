Image: An example of how an NFC band works and connects with an app to allow cashless transactions. (Image: NFC world.)

CAPE TOWN - Lately, many events are using a cashless system known as Howler, to ensure less monetary crimes take place at events.

Howler is a cashless platform powered by Glownet which uses NFC cards or wristbands in order to make transactions at events.

WATCH:

This means that you use your card or wristband to pay for at any bar, merchandise, or food trader to complete transactions instead of using cash. Howler believes that their Cashless payments allow for an easier, faster and safer customer experience.

"With online top-up, you can leave your wallet or purse at home, and forget the stress of losing them", says the company.

How it works:

1. Topup with any amount online before the event, or at a Howler top-up station located at the event.

2. You can top-up online before the event using a credit card or EFT or at the event by using cash or card.

3. These credits will be applied to your cashless card or wristband when you arrive at the event.

4. If you have money left on your wristband you can cash out and get the cash back.

5. Sign up to Howler site and click Cashout within My Wallet.

6. You can pair your cashless card or wristband using the number printed on the back.

7. Click Cash out on the particular card or wristband you wish to cash out.

8. Cash outs sometimes incur a small fee. EFT cash outs can take up to two working days to reflect in your bank account.

9. If you cash out via PayPal, it can take up to 30

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE