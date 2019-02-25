Huawei announced new products at the MWC 2019 including the updated Huawei MateBook X Pro and the PC notebooks Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced multiple products at the Mobile World Congress 2019 including the updated Huawei MateBook X Pro and the new mainstream PC notebooks Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14. Richard Yu, Chief Executive of of Huawei CBG said, "With the advent of the all-scenario era, consumers are increasingly looking forward to revolutionary experiences. To support the hyperconnected 5G period, Huawei Consumer BG remains committed to the all-scenario smart ecosystem strategy. We will spare no effort to drive pervasive connectivity to individuals, office and homes, and create a world-leading 5G all-scenario smart living experience that is unlike anything that has come before".

Huawei MateBook X Pro

At MWC 2019, Huawei launched the newly updated Huawei MateBook X Pro. It exhibits all the characteristics that define the flagship notebook: artistic design, innovation and intelligence, bringing the performance and all-scenario interconnectivity of the flagship notebook to the next level.

The Huawei MateBook X features a CNC machined metallic unibody with a premium sandblasted finish that gives the exterior a smooth feel. Available in Mystic Silver and Space Gray, Huawei’s latest flagship is equipped with a 13.9-inch 3K Ultra FullView display with 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Additionally, it supports 10-point multi-touch and the world’s first Finger Gestures Screenshot[1] to give users a new, more intuitive way to interface with their devices.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is powered by up to an 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 8565 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5. It also features broadband Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a more powerful Thunderbolt™ 3 port to support all-day productivity. Meanwhile the Dolby Atmos® Sound System delivers an immersive cinematic experience no matter where users find themselves.

New Mainstream Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14

The new Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14 ring the latest technology to mainstream consumers. They combine FullView displays with high performance, extreme portability, great build quality and stylish looks to enable next-generation productivity. Although targeting mainstream consumers, these revolutionary notebooks support intelligent interconnectivity between smart devices and PCs, redefining how devices can interact and connect with each other.



Targeting a young demographic, both the Huawei MateBook 13 and Huawei MateBook 14 feature a stunning and portable Full View screen engineered to have a 3:2 productivity aspect ratio and a minimalized bezel display supporting 10-point multi-touch. Both notebooks support new convenience features like Fingers Gestures Screenshot[6], indicative of a consumer-first ethos.



The Huawei MateBook 14 sets a new benchmark for 14-inch notebooks with its new display standard, high performance and device inter-connectivity features.

The Huawei MateBook 14 is powered by up to the 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8565U and the NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 and stays cool with a shark-inspired design fan that supports greater heat dissipation. The 57.4Wh (typical value) large capacity battery and Huawei’s smart power saving solution combine to ensure a long battery life.

Meanwhile, Huawei MateBook 13 redefines the standard for display, performance and cross-platform interconnection in the 13-inch mainstream notebook segment. It is powered by up to the 8th Generation Intel® Core™ i7-8565U processor and the NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 GPU, and is equipped with the Huawei Shark Fin Fans 2.0 supporting higher fan speeds and greater air output. Huawei MateBook 13 features a 3:2 FullView display with 10-point multi-touch option and a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent.

Huawei offers a smarter way for devices to interact with each other: Huawei Share 3.0, which features OneHop and Clipboard Sharing to enable quick and easy smartphone-to-PC cross-platform smart interconnectivity. Other features designed with young consumers such as graduates and young professionals in mind include the Finger Gestures Screenshot[8], Fingerprint Button 2.0, Dolby Atmos® and more—fitting for those that require connectivity on the go and completing the all-scenario experience in which all devices from PCs to smartphones is connected.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE