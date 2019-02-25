The Huawei Mate X combines 5G, foldable screen, AI and an all-new mode of interfacing to provide consumers with an unprecedented user experience. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN – At the Mobile World Congress 2019, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) announced multiple products, including the 5G Foldable Smartphone: Huawei Mate X and the Huawei 5G CPE Pro. Huawei Mate X: The 5G Foldable Smartphone

The Huawei Mate X combines 5G, foldable screen, AI and an all-new mode of interfacing to provide consumers with an unprecedented user experience and brings forth a new breed of smartphone.

The 2-in-1 smartphone and tablet Huawei Mate X features a flexible OLED panel and a Falcon Wing Mechanical Hinge that blends style with technology.

The lightweight foldable smartphone sports a new Interstellar Blue colour wave that epitomizes the beauty of technology and sets a higher bar for future smartphones.

The Huawei Mate X is more than a smartphone or a tablet—it is greater than the sum of its parts. The flexible OLED foldable FullView display and the world’s fastest 5G modem chipset, Balong 5000, combine to deliver a new mode of interfacing, in which the large-screen experience and portability co-exist in harmony.

In tablet mode, the Huawei Mate X is the ideal mobile productivity powerhouse. Multitasking is better than ever and users can take advantage of two screens simultaneously for multiple tasks and enjoy a desktop-like experience.

Huawei’s flagship smartphones have always come with powerful cameras, and the Huawei Mate X is no different. The foldable design makes it possible for the camera system to play the role of both front and rear cameras, resulting in a revolutionary photography experience.

Possessing leading capabilities in chip, device and communications technologies, Huawei is poised to lead in the 5G era. Equipped with the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode modem chipset, Balong 5000, the Huawei Mate X will be the benchmark of 5G smartphones to come.

A high-capacity 4,500mAh battery supporting Huawei SuperCharge is packed in Huawei Mate X, fulfilling the demand for greater battery performance in the 5G era.

Huawei 5G CPE Pro Brings 5G into Smart Homes

This chipset supports a range of 5G products beyond just smartphones, including home broadband devices, vehicle-mounted devices and 5G modules. It will provide consumers with a brand new 5G experience across multiple scenarios.

Powered by Balong 5000, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro supports both 4G and 5G wireless connections, setting a new benchmark for home CPEs on a 5G network: a 1GB HD video clip can be downloaded within three seconds, and 8K video can be streamed smoothly without lag.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro can also be used by small and medium-sized enterprises for super-fast broadband access.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro supports Huawei HiLink protocols, bringing smart homes into the 5G era.

In the upcoming 5G all-scenario intelligent era, Huawei has the leading capability to execute on its all-scenario strategy. Huawei is the only manufacturer with a full-range of end-to-end 5G product, covering chipsets, edge and cloud services.

The Huawei 5G CPE Pro brings 5G into smart homes. Photo: Supplied





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE