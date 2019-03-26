Logos of Huawei are pictured outside its shop in Beijing. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – Huawei will today announce the launch of its P30 series of smartphones in Paris today and users can follow the event live, as it unfolds. At 15:00 pm (SA time), Users will be able to watch the launch live either on YouTube, Facebook or Twitter by simply clicking on the links.

Huawei SA noted that it will only reveal the local pricing of the P30 series at the SA launch on 3 April, so avoid any prices mentioned today on the live stream if you are from South Africa.

On Twitter, Huawei revealed some key information firstly, it was the one to reveal that the device would be called the P30.

Huawei also tweeted an image of four smartwatches with different coloured straps, which suggests that the company could be launching a new watch.

Get your hands on a riot of colour. The clock is ticking. 26.03.19 #HUAWEIWATCHGT pic.twitter.com/cfDlZT0wW6 — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) March 26, 2019

Additionally, the company tweeted a similar graphic of some earbuds, in same four colours, with the hashtag #HUAWEIFreelace.

This could suggest that it will be launching wireless earbuds for the P30 handsets.

Ahead of the launch, well-known smartphone leaker Evan Blass revealed tweets that stated that the device has a 40MP main camera with Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a periscope telephoto lens, Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens and something called the Huawei TOF camera.

Sing a different tune. Colour yourself with #HUAWEIFreelace. 26.03.19 pic.twitter.com/HHLnl9qNNi — Huawei Mobile SA (@HuaweiZA) March 26, 2019

More is set to be revealed on the device today, stay tuned for more updates.

WATCH:

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE