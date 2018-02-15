Image: Huawei to have their own campus in South Africa.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

CAPE TOWN - Huawei has introduced a new smartphone in SA called the P smart at a retail price of R3,999.

The company has deemed the device the first of it's kind to be sold in the market at such an affordable price.

“It’s the first time the industry will see both a dual camera and FullView display at this price range and we are excited to introduce this to the South African market,” said Likun Zhao GM of the Huawei Consumer Business told media.

“Huawei P smart continues the design language of the sought-after P Series characterised by simplicity and elegance – a slim metallic body, flat smooth rear surface, with striking aesthetics. The exquisite smartphone with personalized photography functions will be available in black and gold colors,” said the company.

Features:

The Huawei P Smart features a one-touch split-screen mode which allows you to use two apps at the same time.

The camera offers the ability to take self-portraits using hand gestures.

This is supported by facial recognition, gender recognition, and a 10-level skin improvement effect for portraits and self portraits.

The company promises fingerprint recognition within 0.3 seconds with the fingerprint 4.0 system built found in the device.

The fingerprint recognition has additional functions such as fingerprint navigation, fingerprint shot, and alarm clock deactivation.

Here are the specifications of the device:

Dimensions : 150.1 x 72.05 x 7.45mm

Weight : 143g

Operating system : Android 8 Oreo + EMUI 8.0

Display : 5.65″ FHD+ (1080×2160)

Rear camera : 13MP + 2MP

Front camera : 8MP

Storage : internal 32GB

RAM : 3GB

Processor : Kirin 659 oct-core (2.36GHz+1.7GHz)

Battery : 3,000mAh

Cellular data : LTE

Biometrics : Fingerprint

The Huawei P smart is available for purchase at all operators in South Africa.



