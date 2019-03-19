CAPE TOWN – Huawei today at a media presentation in Cape Town showed off a sample device of the foldable Huawei Mate X. WATCH:

The Huawei Mate X has a falcon wing design with the ridge on the spine that has a back to back fold with no gaps in between.



The Mate X is the world's first EU-certified 5G compliant device and has a thin Falcon Wing design with a stretchable hinge that allows the device to open up with a smooth and flat finish that doesn't cause a bulge when unfolding.

The Huawei Mate X comes with the HUAWEI Balong 5000, the world's first 7nm multi-mode 5G chipset

According to Huawei, the device comes with the world’s fastest 55W HUAWEI SuperCharge, that allows you to charge the phone up to 85 percent in 30 minutes and the battery is a 4500 mah.

At the presentation, Huawei stated that the dimensions of the sample device are that it has a 6.6-inch main screen, 6.38-inch at the back and when the device is open the large screen is 8inches.

The device also features a 2-1 power button that also serves as the fingerprint scanner and like every other recently Huawei device it will be a dual-sim device with the first sim slot supporting 5G.

Personally, when holding the device it felt as thin as a tile or plate and was the thinnest device that I have ever laid my hands on.

What makes the device also that thin is that in the design, Huawei shifted many of the phone's components to one side in a sidebar to ensure that the device stays slim.

With regards to the camera, Huawei CTO Akhram Mohamed stated that it added a new Leica triple camera system for a new "selfie" experience.

Due to the fact that the device has screens on both sides that when asking someone to take a photo of you. When the device is folded, users will then be able to see on the one side of the screen what the photo will look like as the person is busy taking the photo.

( Image: Huawei CTO Akhram Mohamed demonstrates and shows us this function and we can see how he takes a photo of us. Photo by: Gabriella Steyn)

Mohamed did not reveal any specifications of the camera but did mention that the device will come in an Interstellar Blue colour.

He added that the company also made a protective cover for the phone to prevent damages but noted that if want to unfold the device, they will need to remove the cover.





