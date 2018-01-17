INTERNATIONAL - Instagram is testing a new “Type” feature for users to share text-based messages instead of using photos or video when creating a Story, according to reports.

However, the feature was originally spotted amongst users in Japan and has spread to users in Europe.

The feature can be found alongside other usual options in Stories such as Boomerang and Live.

Once Type is selected, you can write and choose different options for the background and font.

Reports suggest that users will also have the option of using a photo for the background instead of settling for the bright ombre background shown in the video.

It’s unclear if Instagram will be rolling Type out in a more widespread manner.

WABetaInfo has a more extensive report on Type, which also divulges another feature Instagram is testing: screenshot notifications.

According to the report, some users are seeing a new alert pop up after taking a screenshot that says, “The next time you take a screenshot of a story, the person who posted it will be notified.”

