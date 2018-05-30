CAPE TOWN - Apple has released a new version of its Operating System the iOS 11.4 for compatible devices.

The update is mainly focused on AirPlay 2 and messages in iCloud. It will include support for the HomePod stereo pairs.

“This update also includes bug fixes and improvements,” said Apple.

Here are more details about the new update:

The iOS 11.4 Update changes and fixes AirPlay2 Messages in Cloud HomePod stereo pair Other Fixes Ability to control your home audio system and AirPlay 2–enabled speakers anywhere in your home. Store your messages, photos and other attachments in iCloud and free up space on your devices. Support for your HomePod stereo set-up using your iPhone or iPad. Enables teachers to assign their students reading activities in iBooks using the Schoolwork app. Users can play music at the same time on multiple AirPlay 2 speakers. All your messages will appear when you sign in to a new device. HomePod will sense its location in the room and balance the sound based on location. Fixes of a bug that caused Messager to crash when using a certain character sequence.

Control AirPlay 2–enabled speakers from Control Centre, the Lock screen or AirPlay controls within apps on your iPhone or iPad. When you delete messages and conversations, they are instantly removed from all your devices. Advanced beamforming provides wider soundstage than a traditional stereo pair. Bug fix that caused some messages to appear out of order. Ability to use voice control with Siri from your iPhone, iPad, HomePod or Apple TV. To turn on Messages in iCloud, enable Messages in iCloud settings (Settings > [your name] > iCloud). HomePod will update to support stereo pairs unless auto updates are disabled. The issue that prevented users from logging in or accessing files on Google Drive, Google Docs and Gmail in Safari has been fixed Take a call or play a game on your iPhone or iPad without interrupting playback on your AirPlay 2. End-to-end encryption of messages are still included. Bug fix of issue that disabled data syncing in Health. Bug fix that would prevent users from changing which apps can access Health data. Issue resolved that caused an app to appear in an incorrect location on the Home screen. Fixed issue where CarPlay audio could become distorted. Bug fix that caused iPhone to fail when playing music over Bluetooth or when connected to USB.

Apple added that their HomePod device is available in white and space gray for $349 ( R4398.10) in the US, UK, and Australia and will be available in Canada, France and Germany beginning Monday, June 18.

HomePod is compatible with iPhone 5s or later, iPad Pro, iPad Air or later, iPad mini 2 or later, or iPod touch (6th generation) with iOS 11.2.5 or later.

HomePod will be available in Apple Stores, apple.com, the Apple Store app and at select Apple Authorised Resellers.

