A screenshot of the Kulula app. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - South African airline, kulula.com has announced the launch of its brand-new iPhone and Android application, refreshing the look and feel of the airline's digital offerings with smart technology to personalise and simplify the entire customer experience. The app was developed in partnership with Nacelle and Infinea Software Labs, which has recently been announced as a technology venture by Comair as part of the JSE listed company’s diversification strategy.

"This venture, combines some of the brightest digital and technology specialists in the country. The aviation industry is forcing players to find enhanced ways of growing and maintaining their customer base and with this in mind, we developed our flagship public product to deliver Kulula passengers with a more seamless travel experience," Amanda Mocellin, Chief Executive of Nacelle.

Shaun Pozyn, Head of Marketing at kulula.com said, "We are very excited to launch Kulula’s mobile application into the market. Our goal is to redefine the digital mobile airline space in South Africa in a uniquely Kulula-way, whilst staying true to our core brand values of being fun, easy and witty. It is our hope that this will add value to our travel experience and deepen the relationship that we have with our loyal fans".

Kulula’s new iPhone and Android application is still in its first phase, which will currently provide fans on-the-go ease of check-in, seat selection, flight status and an opportunity to manage their booking, add flight extras and more. Some nifty “nice-to-have’s” include sharing of upcoming trips and boarding passes with loved ones and the weather forecast at their destination.

As a second phase fans can look forward to application enhancements, such as flight bookings, geo-location and push notifications to help customers stay informed about important real-time travel information, car rental bookings and sharing on social media platforms, such as Facebook.

At Kulula, every aspect of the travel experience is focused on how to make things easier and more enjoyable for their fans.

The new kulula.com application is available for download via the Apple App Store or Google Playstore.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE