DURBAN - At Lenovo's annual Tech Life event, Lenovo unveiled an array of a new smarter home, laptop, AR and mobile devices including two new Motorola devices. The devices are designed to provide ‘Smarter Technology for All’.

Motorola One Zoom

Capture perfect photos from every perspective with the new motorola one zoom’s

Industry leading quad camera smartphone with an innovative design in eye-catching colors. The 48-megapixel camera sensor, Quad Pixel technology, dual Optical Image Stabilization, Night Vision software, and dedicated 8-megapixel telephoto and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lenses, motorola one zoom redefines mobile photography capabilities.

The massive 4000 mAh battery provides users with up to two days of power on a single charge, and TurboPower delivers hours of power in just minutes of charging.

A brilliant 6.4-inch Max Vision OLED display with an integrated fingerprint reader stretches edge-to-edge, delivering vibrant colors and sharp details in Full HD (1080p) for an unbelievable viewing experience.

With rounded edges and smudge-resistant 3D satin glass, Motorola One Zoom is comfortable to hold and just as easy on the eyes as it is available in three gradient color options: Electric Gray, Cosmic Purple, and Brushed Bronze.

The new Motorola One Zoom will be available beginning September 5th in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and various Latin American countries and beginning September 6th in Europe at a starting MSRP of €429 (R6958.38).

The Amazon exclusive version with built-in Alexa hands-free will be available from September 5th in UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France. The device will also be available in the United States starting September 5th.

Moto e6 plus

The moto e family offers reliable, high-quality smartphones at an affordable price point. The new Moto e6 plus delivers with beautiful design features.

Available for the first time ever in a moto e phone, the device features a dual-camera system with a 13-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor for portrait shots.

The updated, modern design includes a large 6.1-inch Max Vision HD+ display, and comes in four stunning gradient finishes.

The device will be available in Latin America beginning September 5th, and later in September in Europe starting at €139 (R2254,58). Moto e6 plus will also roll out across Asia Pacific in the coming months.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE