LOS ANGELES – Lenovo Group showed off the inside of its foldable $2 499 (R35 659) ThinkPad computer, which goes on sale mid-year, in order to instill confidence in a category that has had some technological setbacks.
An earlier prototype of the 13-inch tablet that folds in half first previewed last May, but the technology behind the hardware has evolved.
That folding mechanism makes the computer easier to transport, but has also been tricky for some other companies to deploy well.
In a demonstration at the CES consumer technology show in Las Vegas, there was no crease in the display when it’s fully unfolded — unlike with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Lenovo’s own forthcoming Motorola Razr smartphone — and it’s compatible with a keyboard attachment that mounts on the top of the screen.
The plastic OLED screen has carbon fiber plates beneath it for dent resistance, an issue that also plagued Samsung’s device, as well as a silicon and magnesium frame around the edges to prevent breaks.