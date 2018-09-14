LG invites users to the launch of its new device the LG V40 ThinkQ. Photo: LG.

CAPE TOWN – LG announced today that it will hold an event on October 3rd to introduce the V40 ThinQ, its next flagship phone.

This will be LG’s fourth flagship this year. On the invite, LG gives a hint that everyone thinks could be a confirmation to rumours that stated the phone will launch with five cameras.

“Take five, come and see what's next," read the invite.

If that happens, the V40 might be the first smartphone to include five cameras. So far, Huawei included a triple-camera system on the P20 Pro earlier this year, and several companies have included dual-camera systems on the front.

The V40 is expected to have a Snapdragon 845 processor and a quad DAC – both things are present in LG’s last flagships – though it’s rumred to jump up to a 6.3-inch display with a notch.

Other rumours made such as the ones made by Gizarena suggest that the device will flaunt have a 6.4-inch QuadHD+ POLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

