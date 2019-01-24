CAPE TOWN – Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu has announced a new device called the Meizu Zero that it claims is the advertised as “the world’s first holeless phone”. This means that the device has no ports, buttons, or holes in the exterior.

The device has been created without a SIM tray meaning that the phone uses eSIM technology. There’s no headphone jack and there is complete removal of a charging port, as the device makes use of wireless charging.

The device also has no speaker but instead turned its 5.99-inch AMOLED display into a speaker and it features a Snapdragon 845 processor.

It also has a fingerprint sensor under the front glass and the physical buttons have been replaced with virtual ones.

Other news and relevant information such as the price and if the device will be available in South Africa and the rest of the world still has to be announced.

WATCH:

