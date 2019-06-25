The Namola Panic Tracker. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Following the much-lauded success of its free safety app, which has over 300,000 downloads to date, Namola has taken a big leap in personal safety with the launch of Namola Plus. From its inception, Namola users have asked us like What if I can’t reach my phone in an emergency or How can I get help if someone takes my phone away?

Namola's products like Namola Plus and the Namola Panic Tracker will now answer those questions.

Namola Plus

With Namola Plus, users will still get the same Namola experience as always (our free product stays exactly as it has always been!), but now with the following added benefits:

1. Armed Response

2. Private Emergency Medical Services (EMS)

As a Plus user, and are within our Armed Response coverage area in major towns across South Africa, Namola will always send Armed Response if you need it or if we can’t get hold of you. And we’ll send Private EMS if you request medical assistance, even if you’re not on medical aid, along with the ability to receive pre-arrival medical advice from our partner’s on-call emergency staff.

All of this is available simply by subscribing to Namola Plus and continuing to use the Namola app on a phone. The subscription free for Namola Plus is R49 per month.



Namola Panic Tracker

Better still, we offer an optional standalone physical panic button with built-in GPS and SIM for the ultimate peace-of-mind — no phone needed. The Namola Panic Tracker comes with all of the benefits of Plus, in a physical button you can keep in your pocket, wear around your neck, or put on your keychain. When you press the panic button, we’ll attempt to call you back on the device itself.

Whether exercising outdoors, prefer to leave your phone at home, want a panic button within reach in your car, or want a super-simple device for young children or elderly parents, the Panic Tracker is the ultimate personal safety device. Additionally, it provides your emergency contacts the ability to track you through the device, should you choose.

R1399 is the once-off price of the Namola Panic Tracker while there is also R79 month subscription option.

How to get this?

Simply open the Namola app and tap on the Shop at the bottom. Pick one of the two options (app-only or standalone device). And complete check-out.

Namola Chief Executive Peter Matthaei said, "Namola exists to help improve personal safety and security in South Africa. Namola Plus now enables us to offer even more peace-of-mind to more South Africans. Additionally, we can now serve business customers who want to protect staff or clients".

He added, "Namola Plus and the Namola Panic Tracker are ideal for anyone finding themselves on the road or in environments where the assurance that they can get professional help fast, at the simple press of a button, is vital".

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE