The service allows consumers to order and pay for goods and services via their smartphone without having to wait in line. Photo: File.

CAPE TOWN – Nedbank in partnership with Mastercard created a new mobile ordering and payment platform called Qkr (pronounced quicker).

Dayalan Govender, Managing Executive of Nedbank said: “A key way in which we are delivering on this commitment is through the development of highly functional digital payment ecosystems that not only make it exceptionally easy for customers to make payments and for merchants to accept payments, but also provides merchants with a range of tools to efficiently manage and grow their business. The feature-rich POSplus and Qkr! offerings exemplify this ecosystem."

What is Qkr?

The service allows businesses to give customers the option to order and pay for items ahead of time.

It also allows consumers to order and pay for goods and services via their smartphone without having to wait in line or for a restaurant server.

Additionally, Qkr makes it possible for diners to quickly order and easily split the payment for their restaurant bills without adding to the administrative burden of the establishment.

The system uses Mastercard’s Masterpass service to speed up the check-out process as all card data is contained within that service.

That means that whether you’re ordering from an established e-commerce site, you won’t have to re-enter your payment details.

How Qkr works

Mastercard says that merchants can incorporate Qkr into the existing point of sale systems and can help manage product inventories, pricing and more through a web-based self-service portal.

"Retailers who already have their own mobile app can easily integrate Qkr! APIs and incorporate the feature-rich, Qkr! functionality into their own apps", said Mastercard.

“Today, we’re looking for convenience in all parts of our lives. Though grab-and-go retail is becoming increasingly popular with those on the move, consumers maintain high customer service expectations.

Qkr with Masterpass provides them with a frictionless retail experience bringing together self-service, fast, seamless payments and card safety and security in new ways,” says division president for Mastercard Southern Africa Mark Elliott.

“Qkr with Masterpass is an excellent way for businesses to ensure they stay top of mind with their clientele thanks to innovative push technology that makes marketing, promotions and customer engagement easy and effective,” he added.

– BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE