WATCH: Nintendo introduces new Switch Lite









Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Lite, a device designed specifically to play Nintendo Switch games in handheld mode. Photo: File JOHANNESBURG - A new addition to the Nintendo Switch family, Nintendo Switch Lite is compact and lightweight, making it easy to take on the go

Nintendo introduced Nintendo Switch Lite, a device designed specifically to play Nintendo Switch games in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch Lite console launched on 20th September and will be available in three different colours: yellow, grey and turquoise.





A carrying case and screen protector set for Nintendo Switch Lite will also be available. To watch the Nintendo Switch Lite first-look video in its entirety, go to the official Nintendo Switch Lite website.





The flagship Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 and offers three different play modes: playing in TV mode by placing the console into a Nintendo Switch dock, playing cooperatively or competitively in tabletop mode by sharing Joy-Con controllers, and playing in handheld mode. The console comes with either grey Joy-Con controllers or neon red and neon blue Joy-Con controllers.





Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch. It has no kickstand and, as a dedicated handheld gaming device, does not support video output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock or HDMI cable. For a full list of the differences between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, visit the official Nintendo Switch website.





Photo: Supplied.







The new device can play all games in the robust Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode*, although some games will have restrictions. The back of game packaging and product information listed on the official Nintendo website offers information about which features are included and which modes are compatible with specific games.





In addition to the three colours of Nintendo Switch Lite available at launch, Nintendo will release a limited Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition console** on 8th November, featuring stylish cyan and magenta buttons and illustrations of the two new Legendary Pokémon from the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games.





In Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, players will embark on a new adventure through the Galar region, where they’ll catch, battle and trade newly discovered Pokémon and uncover the mystery behind Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. The Nintendo Switch Lite Zacian & Zamazenta Edition console will be available while supplies last.





The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games are available 15th November for all Nintendo Switch consoles.





Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite owners alike can get together to enjoy compatible multiplayer titles like Super Mario Maker 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate together via Nintendo Switch Online*** or local wireless multiplayer****.





For additional information about Nintendo Switch Lite, visit the official Nintendo Switch website.





Nintendo introduces Nintendo Switch Lite, a device dedicated to handheld game play. The Nintendo Switch Lite console launches on 20th September and will be available in three different colours: yellow, grey and turquoise.





WATCH:









BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE