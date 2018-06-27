FILE - In this May 7, 2014, file photo, shoppers walk under the logo of Nintendo and Super Mario characters at an electronics store in Tokyo. Nintendo has announced that they will be releasing a new Mario Kart Deluxe 8 update that includes Labo support for the Switch. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

CAPE TOWN - Nintendo has announced that they will be releasing a new Mario Kart Deluxe 8 update that includes Labo support for the Switch.

The game update introduces the Toy-Con Motorbike to Mario Kart, from the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit.

How it works:

1. You will be able to use the cardboard handlebars to turn, twist the right handlebar to accelerate, and

2. Use the other Joy-Con buttons to fire items, brake, and drift around tracks.

If you know a bunch of friends with Nintendo Labo, you can even use up to four Toy-Con Motorbikes to play simultaneously.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the first Nintendo game outside of Labo to be updated with Toy-Con support, and Nintendo says it’s planning to update more titles to support Labo in the future.

What is Nintendo Labo?

Together with the Nintendo Switch console, the Nintendo Labo is a new line of interactive tools that allow you to make, play and discover experiences designed to inspire creative minds and playful hearts alike.

Nintendo Labo kits provide the tools and technology to make fun DIY creations, play games with your creations and all be used on your Nintendo Switch. From a piano to a motorbike, a robot and more, each Toy-Con comes to life when combined with the Nintendo Switch in different ways.

The kits include everything you need to bring your Toy-Con to life, including the building materials and relevant Nintendo Switch software.

READ ALSO: Ed Sheeran tickets will cost you as little as R395



READ ALSO: WATCH: Get creative with Nintendo Labo



TOP STORY: WATCH: Nintendo NES classic set to make a comeback

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE