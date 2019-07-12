Photo: Supplied.

CAPE TOWN – Nintendo on Wednesday unveiled a new handheld gaming device called the Nintendo Switch Lite console set to launch on the 20th of September 2019. This device is a flagship of the Nintendo Switch that launched in March 2017 and will be available in three different colours: yellow, grey and turquoise.

A carrying case and screen protector is also set to be created for the Nintendo Switch Lit as well.

Nintendo Switch Lite has integrated controls and is smaller than the flagship version of Nintendo Switch. It has no kickstand and, as a dedicated handheld gaming device, does not support video output to a TV. Therefore, it does not come with a dock or HDMI cable.

The new device can play all games in the robust Nintendo Switch library that support handheld mode, although some games will have restrictions.

Local pricing and availability is yet to be announced.

Here is a look at the layout of the device:

