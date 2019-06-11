Photo: Nokia

DURBAN – HMD Global has revealed the newest affordable smartphone. the Nokia 2.2, and it costs €99 (R1657.26) according to Hypertext. The device has a 5.7" HD display which runs edge to edge and the smartphone sports a screen notch at the top. The Nokia 2.2 has a 5MP selfie camera which allows for face unlocking and liveliness detection. The rear camera is 13MP and the device has some AI algorithmic assistance to get better shots.

The Nokia 2.2 has a quad-core MediaTek A22 chipset and it houses a 3GB RAM and 2GB setup and each one is paired with 32GB and 16GB storage respectively.

Users can find a 3000mAh battery on the device allow a battery life has not be noted.

It is unknown whether the device will be making its way to South Africa.

Nokia 7.1

Nokia anounced last year that its 7.1 will be coming to South Africa.

Customers could purchase the device from local carriers as of today, and it will be available in the midnight blue colour option.

The device has a display that has a 5.84″ screen that yields a FullHD+ resolution. It features a rear dual camera system is found with a 12MP and 5MP lens.

The fingerprint sensor is placed below on the device and it has a swathed in glass and featuring an aluminium frame. Internally a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset is found and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE