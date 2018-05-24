To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

CAPE TOWN - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies has said that the focus on African innovation at this year’s edition of Viva Tech is very significant to the continent, and for South Africa.

“It’s obviously becoming a very significant global showcase for technology and technology companies, but also the focus on Africa, and the focus on startups is very significant for us,” said Davies.

Davies was speaking on the sidelines of the tech summit, which is being held in France. For the first time this year, VivaTech which is in its third year, has a space dedicated to African innovation, [email protected]

He added that he was glad that the DTI has been able to support some of the 13 startups that had travelled to France for the tech summit.

“It’s also part of our efforts to promote greater levels of investment in South Africa. I’m here representing government to say that technology and the fourth industrial revolution is important to us and that startup companies particularly those that are involved in creative adaptations of new technologies are in South Africa, are alive and are doing good work,” he added.

Among the South African startups showcasing their solutions at VivaTech is Cape Town-based security company Jonga. The tech startup develops low-cost home monitoring systems.

Jonga founder Ntsako Mgiba said it was “really exciting” to meet with investors, partners at the summit. “Just having the South African pavilion has really opened that door to meeting the right people. It’s been so exciting and we look forward to actually growing and coming back next year so we can do even more,” said Mgiba.

A DTI representative, Rendani Nevhulaudzi, said he had met a lot of investors who had expressed interest in coming to South Africa and doing business in the country. “People have been so much into South African companies like ours, it’s been such a great experience,” Nevhulaudzi said.

All the South African companies of the DTI delegation at VivaTech this year are: Jonga, Joren Communications, LulaLoop, Mahquests, The CEO Hub, XS Park, OM Consulting, InnovateLogistics, Alvarita, Karisani, Domestly, iSpanigroup, Beedale and MadlokovuBusiness.

