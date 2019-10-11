FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2019, file photo an employee holds the Samsung Electronics Co.'s Galaxy Fold for a photograph at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung’s folding phone is finally hitting the U.S. Samsung will start selling the Galaxy Fold, a phone with a screen that folds together like a book, on Friday, Sept. 27. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

DURBAN - Samsung's highly anticipated smartphone device, the Samsung Galaxy Fold, will be available in South Africa from the 18th of October 2019.

The device which was unveiled on February 20th 2019 introduced a new generation of smartphones, foldable smartphones.

The device costs R43 999.00 and pre-orders for the device were opened on October 11th but according to the Samsung Galaxy Fold South Africa website the pre-orders are sold out. However, the device can still be purchased for delivery in the 18th of October.





Besides the new foldable device included in the box Aramid Fiber Cover and Samsung Care+ that will protect the device from accidental damage for 1 year.





According to a report from Reuters, the device a was supposed to go on sale in September after it's April launch to the US market was delayed due to defects detected in samples.