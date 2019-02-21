CAPE TOWN – At the first Galaxy unpacked event for 2019, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fold.

The device is a smartphone that turns into a tablet that features a 4.6″ screen but when unfolded it increases to 7.3″. Samsung developed new display technology for this form factor called Infinity Flex. The resolution for the unfolded mode is 2 152 X 1 536, with the folded version less at 1 960 X 840.

In terms of multitasking, users can have up to three different apps open on the device when unfolded, with a handful of apps already optimised for this new form factor smartphone.

The device features an octa-core 7mn processor, 12GB RAM with 512GB of eUFS onboard storage. It also features 4 380mAh batteries.

According to Samsung, when unfolded the added screen is perfect for entertaining, with games and movies/videos, in particular, being highlighted as ideal for the device.

The Galaxy Fold has six cameras, with the primary three featuring a 16MP ultrawide, 12MP wide-angle and 12MP telephoto lenses.

For the front facing cameras have a 10MP selfie and 8MP depth of field lens on offer.

When unfolded the final camera which is the cover camera is a 10MP selfie lens.

Pricing for the device has not yet been made available for South Africa but Samsung has noted that the device will be available soon but in the premium price range.

In the US, the device will cost $1,980 (R27788.61) Stateside and available in select regions come 26th April in both an LTE and 5G model.

