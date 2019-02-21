CAPE TOWN – Celebrating a decade since the launch of the first Galaxy S, Samsung has changed things up and instead of just launching two devices which would generally consist of and standard and Plus model, The company launched four unique devices, to the Galaxy S10 line. Named the S10, S10+, and all-new S10e then the company went even further to launch the new Galaxy Fold, a smartphone that turns into a tablet.

Additionally, the company also showed a 5G version of the S10.

The Galaxy S10 features the same curved display of the previous generation, has a larger screen-to-body ratio with top bezel and\ Infinity-O design. This means that the front camera is found in a small cutout in the display.

Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9820 Octa-core chipset, the devices will retain the 3.5mm audio jack while also being compatible with Samsung’s new Galaxy Bud wireless earphones.

The Galaxy S10+ will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and a 1TB of internal storage.

The Galaxy S10e is aimed at a lower price range but still has many of the features found in the more expensive devices. The device also features a smaller display and scaled-back hardware, with Infinity-O AMOLED display and a flat screen.

All devices have support reverse wireless charging, however, Samsung noted that the 5G version of its Galaxy S10 will be available exclusively through Verizon in the United States in the first half of 2019.

The fingerprint scanners that are usually found at the back of the devices have now been moved to the front.

The Galaxy S10+ has five camera lenses that feature a 12MPTelephoto Camera, 12MP Wide-angle Camera, 16MP Ultra Wide Camera, 10MP

Selfie camera and

8M P RGB Depth Camera.

The Galaxy S10 has 3 rear cameras and 1 front camera, and Galaxy S10e has 2 rear cameras and 1 front camera.

At the local launch in Johannesburg, Samsung South Africa product and marketing director Justin Hume told journalist at the launch that pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S10 range will be available immediately in South Africa, and customers who pre-order a Galaxy S10 device would receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless earphones.

The Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e will launch in South Africa on 8 March 2019 and will be available in three colours – Prism White, Prism Black, and Prism Green.

The Galaxy S10e will be available in a Canary Yellow colour from selected mobile operators.

The Galaxy Fold will be available in South Africa from the beginning of May 2019 but no local pricing for the device has been confirmed yet.

Keep in mind, The Fold will be aimed at the premium market and could be priced at around 70% higher than the Galaxy S10+ 1TB model. According to Hume as the US pricing for the device has been set at $1,980 (R27788.61).

Here are the local pricing for Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S10e – R15,999

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – R18,999

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – R20,999

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 512GB – R25,999

Samsung Galaxy S10+ 1TB – R35,999

WATCH:





BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE