INTERNATIONAL - Samsung has launched the new Galaxy A Series, designed with incredible improvements to the essential device features. This includes immersive viewing experiences, longer lasting performance and groundbreaking cameras.

The new Galaxy A Series is designed for the way people are connecting today – sharing, capturing and consuming live. The new series offers diverse, powerful devices that can keep up with these spontaneous, collaborative interactions.

"Galaxy A is designed to provide an option for everyone, whether for first-time mobile users or value-seekers," Justin Hume, Director: Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa.

He added, "We focussed on the needs of the local market and have researched the unique preferences to bring the flagship experience to a broader audience. It offers premium features to South Africans who want to live the Galaxy life".

This commitment to delivering meaningful innovation to everyone has also led to the evolution of the J Series into the A Series. By upgrading Galaxy J to Galaxy A, consumers will be able to access innovative essentials as part of a streamlined offering, making it easier for South Africans to choose the right device for them.

With the Galaxy A Series, consumers can also seamlessly experience the Galaxy ecosystem using key services such as Samsung Health, Samsung Members, and Bixby. The all new Galaxy A Series is filled with enhanced features across the range. The additional enhancements include:

A80

Samsung also revealed the new Galaxy A80 – a smartphone created for the way people are increasingly using their smartphones to share live interactions – capturing spontaneous photos, streaming live video and connecting over shared experiences that are happening right now.

Built to drive this evolution, the Galaxy A80 offers compelling innovations: a captivating, full-screen display, Samsung’s first revolutionary rotating camera and an intelligent battery.

Ultimately, the entire A series is power-packed with innovations and upgrades that empower people to do so much more. The series will bring better value to more people, effortlessly.

Device A70/A50 A30/20 A10 A2 Display (A70) 6.7”

(A50) 6.4” Infinity-U display 6.4” Infinity-U/V display 6.2” Infinity-V display - Camera Ultra-wide angle and triple camera Ultra-wide at dual camera

Triple camera with ultra-wide angle shot - - Battery (A70) 4,500mAh

(A50) 4,000mAh 4000mAh 3,400mAh 2,600mAh Battery Storage 128GB (A30) 64GB

(A20) 32GB 32GB 16GB or 8GB AP - - - 1.6GHz Octa Core CPU Feature On-screen fingerprint - - -

Samsung Galaxy A80 Product Specifications

Graphic: Samsung





