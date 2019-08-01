FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

CAPE TOWN – Samsung Electronics today released a teaser video on YouTube announcing that it will be launching two new products in a special pre-event ahead of this year’s Unpacked in New York. The expected Unpacked event is set for the 7th of August and fans all around the world believe that the stage will be ready for the launch of the Galaxy Note 10.

The company said on its newsroom channel: "Stay tuned for the new Galaxy Tab & Watch which will be unveiled on July 31 and August 5.Take a first look at the new Galaxy Tab, our all-new tablet that inspires creativity and elevates your productivity to another level.Also, say hello to the new Galaxy Watch, your assistant to keep you fit and on top of your day."

According to the company, its new innovations will allow users to share their thoughts and ideas freely, empowering their voices and offering the tools for boundless creation.

Samsung will digitally unveil the two new devices on the Galaxy website on July 31 and August 5 respectively.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE