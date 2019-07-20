DURBAN - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the lightest and slimmest in its class that packs smart features that deliver all the essentials of a tablet. The new tablet has incredible screen and impressive sound that offers the user a complete entertainment experience.

Justin Hume, the Director of Integrated Mobility at Samsung South Africa said, "The Tab S5e is a top tier tablet with a sleek design and powerful features".

"For users who want intelligence that keeps them connected so they can get more done - as well as a big, beautiful screen for a rich, premium entertainment experience - the Tab 5Se delivers," added Hume.

The devices sAMOLED display and minimised bezel allows the user to have any immersive view experience without any distractions. The Tab also has four auto-rotating stereo speakers so that they user can enjoy rich, wide sound no matter how they hold it.

With the Galaxy Tab S5e's 7040 mAh battery, users will be able to watch upto 14.5 hours of video and the Call & Message Continuity feature lets you stay connected with your phone by using the same Samsung account.

The device is available in three modern monochromatic colours including silver, black and gold.

Souths Africans can looked forward to the versatile, smart keyboard cover valued at R1999 that comes with the Tab. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 e is currently available on the South African market and it costs R9999.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE