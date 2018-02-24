Image: The logo used for the S9 launch event.

JOHANNESBURG - Samsung will reveal its new flagship device which is the Galaxy S9 today at 19:00 p.m.

The big reveal is taking place at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which is one of the biggest events for the telecommunications and mobile calendar.

Craige Fleischer, Vice President of Integrated Mobility, Samsung South Africa, says, “The new device will change the way users experience, well, everything. There has been a lot of speculation around the world about what to expect from the new device and we are confident it will exceed all expectations.”

All that’s been revealed about the flagship device by the company is statement set to describe the main focus of the device , “The camera. Reimagined”.

Speculation has been doing the rounds on what features the new device will have.

Tune-in to the livestream to find out what features, upgrades and innovations the new device will have to offer.



Watch the livestream below as the device is unveiled:

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE



