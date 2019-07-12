Photo: WarnerMedia.

CAPE TOWN – Warner Media, an American multinational mass media company owned by AT&T announced that it will be launching its own streaming site, to rival Netflix, Disney+ etc called HBO Max. Set to launch in the spring of 2020, the site will premiere with 10,000 hours of premium content.

The company said in a statement: "Anchored with and inspired by the legacy of HBO’s excellence and award-winning storytelling, the new service will be ‘Maximized’ with an extensive collection of exclusive original programming (Max Originals) and the best-of-the-best from WarnerMedia’s enormous portfolio of beloved brands and libraries."

The service will feature content from “Warner Bros., New Line, DC Entertainment, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, The CW, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes, and more.”

The company also said the following shows will be added to its stream:

All 236 episodes of “Friends” — one of the biggest hits on television and in streaming

All episodes of fan favorites “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” and “Pretty Little Liars”

The exclusive streaming home to new Warner Bros.’ produced dramas in the fall of 2019 such as new DC Entertainment series “Batwoman,” and “Katy Keene” (spinoff of “Riverdale”)

Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer said in a statement: " HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends."

“Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries — Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) — and two of the most experienced digital experts — Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell — I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it.”

