Journalists wait outside the venue for the presentation of the new Nintendo Switch in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File)

CAPE TOWN – Nintendo on Wednesday evening held its first Direct session for 2019. Direct is the online platform that the company uses to announce official and exclusive Nintendo news.

The company announced new editions to some of its big game names such as Super Mario Maker that will debut on the Switch, a new co-op Boxboy is coming soon, Dragon Quest XI is finally coming to Nintendo’s tablet.

The Legend of Zelda game Link's awakening will also be remade into a new 3D design.

Here is a list if the new games being added:

1. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

The main focus on the live stream was also to announce the launch date of the new Fire Emblem: Three houses game which will debut on the 26th of July.

Three Houses is set in a new land called Fódlan, where players will work with the Church of Seiros and bring their students on missions to grow in strength, learning new abilities and skills along the way. Players will help guide students, growing in combat and skill at weapons.

2. Super Mario Maker 2

Set to debut on Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Maker 2, will be available in June.

Seen as Nintendo’s build-your-own-level game, the game was first introduced on Nintendo Wii U in 2015 but will get new features when it launches for Switch.

However, these new features are yet to be revealed.

3. Dragon Quest XI

The game debuted last year on the PS4 and PC and Nintendo has announced that it will soon be available for the Switch.

4. Tetris 99

Tetris is coming to the Switch with a battle royale feature. Users that belong to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service are able to get the game today.

