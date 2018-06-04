Image: Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook speaks at the Apple Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

INTERNATIONAL - Apple has unveiled iOS 12 at its WWDC 2018 conference in San Jose, California.

The company stated that 81% of active iOS devices are currently running the latest version of iOS, and it expects this trend to continue. It stated that iOS 12 will double down on performance, making devices faster and more responsive in iOS 12.

The new features are:

iOS 12 will allow group notifications together with a swipe which will let you manage notifications from the lock screen.

Apple is also getting a feature called instant-tuning, which lets you send notifications directly into the Notification Center.

Now, you can press in and bypass your lock screen to look at notifications and you can swipe and group all the notifications as one, grouping them by app.

“These great features help you limit your distraction,” says VP of software Craig Federighi.

There’s also a new Screen Time app that lets you limit how much time you spend on certain apps and send yourself notifications on when your time is up, similar to the new Android P features Google announced at its I/O conference a few weeks ago.

Other features include:

1. New animations

Federighi mentioned things like apps launching faster, the camera opening quicker, and the keyboard popping up more swiftly, but Apple claims that in general, iOS 12 has speedier animations.

“When you do things like bring up Control Center, swipe while multitasking, or scroll in apps, it’s more fluid and responsive.”

2. iPhone X-like gestures on the iPad

Apple is bringing over swipe gestures to the tablet.

Swiping down from the top right corner will bring up Control Center, and a swipe “from anywhere on the dock” will bring you home — a replication of the iPhone X’s swipe from the bottom to reach the home screen.

This is also a good way of preparing for a future iPad Pro with Face ID and no home button.

3. The use of passwords from third-party password managers

If developers choose to enable it, iOS 12 will be able to show passwords from password manager apps like 1Password and Last Pass right in the QuickType suggestion through a new Password Manager API.

With iOS 12, Apple will let you conveniently grab a password that might be on your iOS device but not your Mac and vice versa.

3. Automatic strong passwords and warnings about reused ones

iOS 12 will prompt you to create a unique, strong password within apps that can be saved to your iCloud Keychain for easy access and autofill later on.

This already works in Safari, but now Apple is extending it to any apps you might use on your phone.

Additionally, iOS 12 will flag passwords you’ve reused in multiple places.

4. Siri can help find your password

Apple says that Siri will be able to quickly display a particular password that you request in iOS 12.

5. Siri knows about celebrity facts, motorsports, and food facts

Apple is expanding Siri’s knowledge base with information about famous people, motorsports and food.

You’ll be able to ask the digital assistant calories specific food-related inquiries like “How much caffeine in coffee?” or more general questions.

6. Critical alerts that can bypass Do Not Disturb

iOS 12 introduces new “critical alerts” that must be opted into by the user.

Critical alerts can get a notification through even when you’ve got Do Not Disturb activated.

Apple cites healthcare providers that need to send an urgent message as one use case for critical alerts.

7. Improved RAW photo support

The new update will enable users to import and manage RAW photos on your iPhone and iPad and edit on your iPad Pro.

Availability

The developer preview of iOS 12 is available to Apple Developer Program members today.

A public beta will be available to iOS users later this month.

iOS 12 will then be fully available in the coming months as a free software update for:

- iPhone 5s and later.

- All iPad Air and iPad Pro models, iPad 5th and iPad 6th generation, iPad mini 2 and later and iPod touch 6th generation.

